Public Safety

‘Freaked out’: California resident home watching TV as intruders break in

By Erin Myers
 1 day ago
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. (KTLA) — A Hollywood Hills, California, man says he was home watching TV Sunday night when five people broke into his home and began rummaging through his belongings. The man said his dog barked around 11:15 p.m. but he initially thought there was just a...

