‘Freaked out’: California resident home watching TV as intruders break in

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A fire was sparked in the garage of a Citrus Heights home Monday. Fortunately, a fire captain was nearby and could quickly help. A fire captain with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department was driving by 7724 Antelope Rd. on Monday morning when he saw that it was on fire. He pulled over and was able to rescue a dog and ensured everyone was out safely from the home, the agency says. Metro Fire onscene of a working house fire in Citrus Heights. The fire was able to get into the attic, but contained to the home of origin and knocked down. The majority of the home was saved, several animals were also rescued. No injuries, the fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/T32oeSYXmq — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 21, 2022 Several other animals were also rescued. The Department says that, although most of the home was spared, the fire appears to have damaged the side of the home and spread to the attic. No injuries were reported in the fire. The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO