Bucks County, PA

Check your lottery tickets: Bucks County has another big winner

By Jo Ciavaglia, Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago

For the 10th time in less than a year, a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth at least six figures has been sold in Bucks County.

This time it was a Powerball with Powerplay ticket for the April 16 drawing with a cash prize of $250,000. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (15-21-32-62-65) and the red Powerball (26) to win the prize minus applicable withholding.

The winning ticket was sold at the One Hope Mart on York Road in Warminster. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wbrgx_0fCcAtQ300

Bucks' lottery streak: Bucks County lottery luck continues. Another big winning lottery ticket sold

More exclusive lottery winner coverage Can $516M Mega Millions winners stay anonymous? Pennsylvania lottery law says no

So far this year, it appears Bucks County is on a lucky streak.

Since January, four winning tickets each hitting for at least $1 million have been sold in the county with a Bensalem Wawa off Street Road selling a "$5 Million Money Maker" scratch off worth the top prize of $5 million. Another three winning tickets sold here carried six-figure cash prizes of at least $131,000.

A $1 million winning “Mining for Millions” scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a Wrightstown deli last September.

All but one of the previous big winning tickets sold in Bucks County have been claimed, according to Lottery spokeswoman Ewa Swope.

The one unclaimed winner was a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket that matched all five balls drawn on January 27, 2022. Those winning numbers are 5-7-12-20-42. The winning ticket, worth $1.85 million, was sold at Five Brothers Produce Market in Bristol Township.

The largest Mega Millions Jackpot prize in Pennsylvania history — $516 million Quick Pick ticket was sold at a Middletown 7-Eleven for the May 21, 2021 drawing. The winners created a trust which claimed the prize July 2 on their behalf, circumventing Pennsylvania law which forbids lottery winners from remaining anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Check your lottery tickets: Bucks County has another big winner

