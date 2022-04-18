Man crashes while fleeing from Border Patrol, several hospitalized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after he fled from Border Patrol, leading to a crash that left several hospitalized.

Manuel Hernandez Jr. was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

On March 1, a maroon Chevy Tahoe was fleeing from Border Patrol, according to Brownsville police. Border Patrol was not in pursuit, but when the driver saw the unit, he began speeding on Highway 281.

While fleeing, the Tahoe struck a silver Saturn. Five individuals inside the Tahoe were injured, as well as one individual inside the Saturn.

The driver was later identified as Hernandez, police said. A warrant was issued and he was arrested on April 14.

Hernandez was arraigned on April 15 and received bonds totaling $225,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.