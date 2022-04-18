ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police identify two people killed in Wichita hit-and-run

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two 20-year-old men were killed when the motorcycle they were riding in Wichita was hit by a driver who fled the scene, police said Monday.

Levi Ward and Jacob Fowler died from injuries suffered early Saturday in Wichita, police said.

The crash happened when a sport utility vehicle collided with a motorcycle carrying Ward and Fowler about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The 23-year-old driver of the SUV fled the crash, but was later arrested when his father brought him back to the scene talk to investigators, police said.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run accident. The subject was involved in an “accident involving damage” that occurred on Feb. 24 at the 800 block of E. Elizabeth Street. Surveillance footage shows a Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck crashing into the fence of the Cameron County […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KNOE TV8

State police: Hit-and-run crash kills West Monroe bicyclist

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A hit-and-run crash has claimed the life of a West Monroe bicyclist. State police identified the bicyclist as Charles Lowery, 55, of West Monroe. Trooper Javier Leija with the Louisiana State Police released more information on Friday’s crash to KNOE 8 News:. Ouachita Parish-...
WEST MONROE, LA
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
WALB 10

Update: Albany pedestrian hit, killed identified

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in Albany, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. It happened in the area of East Oglethorpe and Radium Springs Road. James Toomer was identified as the pedestrian that was hit and killed, according to the Albany Police Department. He...
ALBANY, GA
CBS 58

Milwaukee police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near 20th and Grant

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred near 20th and Grant on Friday, March 25. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. According to police, a vehicle struck a bicyclist and fled the scene. Police say the bicyclist is an unidentified man, 30-40 years...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kan#Traffic Accident#Ap#Suv
The Independent

Woman charged in crash death of former pro basketball player

A woman who crashed her car into a Memphis house has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a former college and pro basketball player found dead in the home, prosecutors said Tuesday.Miracle Renee Rutherford, 19, was indicted in the death of Galen Young, who was inside the house when the crash occurred June 5. the Shelby County district attorney's office said. Rutherford was speeding at about 2:45 a.m. that night when she lost control of her car, went airborne and crashed, investigators said.No injuries were initially reported. Investigators said a woman in the house told police...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy