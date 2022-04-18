Police identify two people killed in Wichita hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two 20-year-old men were killed when the motorcycle they were riding in Wichita was hit by a driver who fled the scene, police said Monday.

Levi Ward and Jacob Fowler died from injuries suffered early Saturday in Wichita, police said.

The crash happened when a sport utility vehicle collided with a motorcycle carrying Ward and Fowler about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The 23-year-old driver of the SUV fled the crash, but was later arrested when his father brought him back to the scene talk to investigators, police said.