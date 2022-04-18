ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan region chose for $650 million plant with 500 jobs

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A biomanufacturing company plans to build a $650 million plant near Manhattan that will bring hundreds of high-paying jobs to the region, officials announced Monday.

The San Antonio-based company is planning to create 500 jobs at the plant in Pottawatomie County in the next seven years, officials said at a news conference. The jobs will pay an average of $67,000 a year.

Gov. Laura Kelly said the project is the largest capital investment in the state since the start of her term.

Scorpion is a subsidiary of Heat Biologics Inc., a publicly-traded company that develops vaccines for biological threats, and provides manufacturing and testing for commercial-level products.

David Halverson, president of Scorpion Biological Services, said the company plans to have a portion of the facility ready by August 2024 to produce an anthrax vaccine, although Scorpion could work more quickly if needed, The Manhattan Mercury reported.

The proposal still requires local, county and state approvals for incentive packages. State officials said details of the state’s incentive package would be released in two weeks.

Gov. Laura Kelly said the project is the largest capital investment in Kansas since the start of her term.

