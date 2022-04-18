Jannelle Sparks Jensen

Hometown: I was raised in Dingle and have lived in Paris for the last 22 years. Professional Or Personal Background: I worked for Zions Bank as a bank teller for nearly 10 years. I have been with the Bear Lake County Assessor’s office for 11 years. I am the Motor Vehicle...
Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner. Professional Or Personal Background: I worked for 28 years in the phosphate industry in Soda, then 18 years for Bear Lake County Road and Bridge where I retired. I have served 14 years in the Bennington Water District where I presently serve as president. I have served 7 years on the Bear Lake County Fairboard and now serve as chairman. I have heavily supported the agriculture way of life in our county and support many ag related activities today such as High School Rodeo and FFA.
Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner District III. Professional Or Personal Background : I am Idaho boy, born and raised in Preston Idaho. I graduated from Preston High School during the era of the Preston/Bear Lake wagon wheel rivalry. I attended Ricks for a year before servicing an LDS mission to Bolivia. I learned many leadership skills, including how to shoe horses which I rode as part of my mission. After my mission, I attended USU and studied business, accounting, languages, and political science. My career began working for Utah Power and Light. I have worked as an Apprentice Lineman, Journeyman Lineman, District Manager, Director of Operations/Estimating, and Regional Business Manager.
Professional Or Personal Background: I have a background in ranching, real-estate and appraisal, recreation, property management, and transportation. These experiences have all given me a unique view of the needs that currently affect us all in the Bear Lake Valley. Why Are You Running For Office: I have a deep...
LaMar Rufus Frandsen passed away on April 7, 2022 in Holladay, Utah. LaMar was born on March 1, 1933 in Rexburg, Idaho, to Lloyd Victor Frandsen and Sarah Columbia Speas and was the eldest of six children. LaMar grew up in the rural communities of Basalt and Goshen Idaho. He...
“Last year, we were one of the fastest-growing communities as least as far as electric load goes in Utah. In fact, I think we even beat Lehi, which has always been heads and tails above us,” said Mark Montgomery. He is the executive director of Logan City Light and...
Position Running For: Idaho House of Representatives - District 35 - Seat A. Professional Or Personal Background: I’m an Idaho native, born and raised in Rupert, graduated from ISU with a double major in accounting & finance, and have been a licensed CPA for 39 years. I’ve also had the privilege of living and working in Soda Springs the past 36 years. I have four decades of management experience in mining and manufacturing, coupled with three decades of local community service, including the school board, county hospital board, planning and zoning commission, and, most recently, the Soda Springs City council. All these experiences taught me how to fix processes that were broken or improve those that weren’t.
Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7% in March, a new record low — and the rate is even lower in Franklin County. The statewide rate reported last Friday by the Idaho Department of Labor was down from February’s rate of 2.8%. It’s the lowest mark since the series began in 1976, but is still a full percentage point higher than the 1.8% jobless rate reported in Franklin County last month.
After hitting and remaining at a historic low over the past several months, the unemployment rate in Box Elder County may have finally bottomed out — not for a lack of job openings, but simply because there aren’t enough available workers to fill them. Preliminary figures released Friday...
The Franklin Stake, under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, hosted an Easter Interfaith Music Fireside for the community for a musical celebration of Easter on Friday, April 9, at the Franklin Stake Center. Each of the 11 Franklin Stake wards participated by having a children’s choir from the Whitney Ward who sang “The Miracle,” a quartet sang, a string quartet (violin, cello, and piano), played the songs “This Is the Christ,” I Stand All Amazed,” “The Resurrected Lord,” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” to name a few numbers performed, outlined Jennifer Hobbs, Stake Music Coordinator. “It was an hour of a mixture of musical talent to celebrate Easter and of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Hobbs. Members of the Mennonite Church also performed three spiritual songs after the innovation was given by Steve Martin of the Mennonite Church. They sang a cappella “Here Is Love,” “A Beautiful Life,” and “Our Savior Will Come Once More Upon the Life.” President Dransfield gave some remarks about Easter. After the performance, there was an enjoyable time of a social gathering and mingling.
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. Becky Child, Preston, daughter of Robert and Karen Child, was named the 1997 Junior Miss, as 15 young girls vied for the title during the 17th annual scholarship program. Named as first runner-up was Autumn Porter, daughter of Terry and Arlene Porter. Mary Jones of West Side High School, daughter of Joe and Bonnie Jones, was second runner-up. Third runner-up was Kellie Winward, daughter of Thane and Kathy Winward and Nisha Roach, daughter of Andrew and Karen Roach of Franklin, was fourth runner-up.
Working to create greater community involvement and pride in the success of area young people was a major topic at the Bear Lake School District board meeting April 12, 2022. As reported last month, the school board is implementing a five-year strategic plan with a goal of increasing participation and cooperation among board members, teachers, students, parents, and the tax-paying public.
Box Elder Chamber annual banquetThe Box Elder Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards banquet and auction starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 22 in the Box Elder County Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. Tickets are $50 for individuals or $500 for a table sponsorship (includes eight seats). There will be both silent and live auctions for items donated by local businesses. For more information, call (435) 723-3931.
The American Red Cross of Utah is partnering with organizations in Logan, Smithfield, Mendon and Providence to host blood drives throughout Cache County next week. Since the pandemic began, the number of blood donors nationwide has dropped 10 percent, and the blood supply remains in need, said Michael Smauldon, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming Chapter. “With supply remaining vulnerable, we want to encourage the community to play an important role in saving lives by donating blood,” he said.
