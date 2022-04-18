ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Free comic book by CCS graduate, MSU professor illustrates Michigan's first Pride event

By Miranda Dunlap
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uKBH_0fCc9ICG00

Nearly 50 years ago, Michigan’s first LGBTQ+ pride event was held in Detroit. Christopher Street Detroit ‘72 was a week of events that commemorated the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

College for Creative Studies graduate Isabel Clare Paul and LGBTQ studies professor Tim Retzloff collaborated to create a free comic book that highlights this celebration.

Retzloff, a historian, has been researching Christopher Street Detroit ‘72 for years. He said that deciding to create a comic was a combination of the upcoming 50th anniversary, and wanting to be purposeful during COVID-19 lockdowns. The story is told in quotes from both eyewitnesses and news coverage at the time.

“I thought it would just be useful to just use their voices,” Retzloff said. “The individuals' voices, but also the press account voices, because they’re telling, too. I mean, there's kind of some snark in how the Detroit News in the Detroit Free Press is writing about this.”

He said that telling about this historical event in this way makes for a complicated story, but that’s how the event was — there were different perspectives and conflicting recounts shaping news coverage and how people regard the event.

Each page of the book is brimming with color. Paul chose to create the images so vibrantly to give a sense of nostalgia for the era when this event took place.

“The colors were kind of based off of warm tones that are generally associated with fashion trends for the 70s,” Paul said. “We tried to use that but then also make them really vibrant and exciting.”

Paul and Retzloff chose to make the comic free because they wanted the information to be easily accessible. It’s also important to them that LBGTQ+ youth and people who don’t have extra money are able to read the story.

“The stories were almost lost over time because a lot of the people who organized it, they're getting older or they've passed on,” Paul said. “We really wanted to make it easy to get your hands on and accessible, and make sure that if you are interested in the story, you have the ability to find it easily.”

Retzloff wants the comic to inform people that when they go to Pride events, there is a strong history behind them.

“The very first time that there was a Pride in Michigan,” Retzloff said. “People were putting themselves at risk. And they thought it was important to be visible nonetheless.”

The comic will first become available on May 7, and it will be available for free in several local spaces, including The Resistance Bookstore and The Gender and Sexuality Campus Center.

Support student media! Please consider donating to The State News and help fund the future of journalism.

Share and discuss “Free comic book by CCS graduate, MSU professor illustrates Michigan’s first Pride event” on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

Every Nook and Cranny of This Michigan House Is Filled With Statues

Statues, statues, statues, everywhere. This Detroit, Michigan home, which Zillow says is now off the market, is absolutely filled with statues. Does anyone else remember the house that was on US 23 in the Tawas area that had all kinds of statues in the front yard? They had all sorts of cartoon characters like Sponge Bob, Scooby-Doo, Garfield, Bart and Lisa Simpson, Mickey Mouse, and others. It was a cool display, and when our boys were young we stopped numerous times to take pictures of the kids with the characters. (Unfortunately, those statues just disappeared one day.)
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

MSU’s COVID-19 Rules Extended Into 2022-23 Academic Year

Michigan State University president Dr. Samuel Stanley announced on Friday in a letter to students and faculty that most of the current rules and mandates governing COVID-19 will be extended into the 2022-23 school year. This announcement also covers the upcoming summer semester of 2022. The original ruling was put...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
97.5 NOW FM

See How The Best Energy Surrounded the Izzo Legacy 5K

As someone who is absolutely not a runner in any way, shape or form, when I was told I would be attending the Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll at Michigan State University as a personality for the radio station, I was a bit nervous. It was not that I didn't want to be there, it was more of a "how the heck am I going to relate to people who are athletic enough to run a 5K!?"
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Ccs#Free Comic#Racism#Lgbtq#The Detroit News#The Detroit Free Press
MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for April 11-16 competition

Each week during the spring season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Michigan’s Jacob Moran Continues to Chase His ‘American Idol’ Dream

Jacob Moran is one step closer to his American Idol dream. Sunday night he secured his spot in the top 20 and is hoping to keep his journey going with your help. Moran, a Dansville native, and East Lansing nurse became one of the show's top 24 contestants after the big Hollywood week portion of the competition. He then performed during the competition from Hawaii, with the results announced Sunday in the first live show of the American Idol season.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fōwling Warehouse brings new sport to Ann Arbor area

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Fōwling Warehouse Ypsi-Ann Arbor is bringing the unusual sport of fowling to Washtenaw County. A cross between bowling and football, fowling involves knocking down bowling pins with footballs. “We are very excited to bring Fōwling to Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor,” said The Fōwling Warehouse...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
248
Followers
109
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy