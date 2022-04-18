ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Demon Slayer season 3 trailer reveals the Swordsmith Village Arc

By Petrana Radulovic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third season of Demon Slayer gets an all-new trailer, revealing some new footage for the Swordsmith Village arc. Most of the trailer is a recap of the show’s previous arcs, complete with old footage. This includes the...

ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up for Muichiro's Season 3 Comeback

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is setting the stage for Muichiro Tokito's return to the anime with the third season! The entire Hashira line up was introduced towards the end of the anime's first season, but it was only scratching the surface of each one. As we had seen during the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arc follow ups in the years after, there are not only more mysteries about each of their respective personalities but their various techniques as well. Now we will soon get two see two more of these mysterious Hashira in the heat of battle.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Creator Reveals Episodes Will Be Longer than Usual

Be ready as Stranger Things Season 4 could have hour-long episodes!. The Hawkins gang will finally be back as Stranger Things Season 4 locks in its release date after years of hiatus. One of the creators of the show, Ross Duffer, reveals another reason why the return of the series took time aside from the pandemic's delays: the episodes of the show are really long.
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'Hardy Boys' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Mysteries From the Past Haunting the Brothers

Hulu released a new trailer for Season 2 of The Hardy Boys. The mystery drama series follows two teenage brothers who get involved with supernatural mysteries. The new trailer expands on Season 2 first teaser, released at the beginning of this month. In the new trailer, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) are trying to enjoy life in Bridgeport after the spooky events of Season 1, when the siblings uncovered a conspiracy involving a secret society and a powerful ancient artifact. Now, six months after the Hardy Boys' first case, they spend time with their friends and record funny videos with a camera. However, the Hardy Boys will get back to investigating the supernatural once their friend Dennis (Leonidas Castrounis) disappears in the woods.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Trailer, Key Visual Revealed

The new trailer and key visual for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 have been released!. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is almost here and Kadokawa wants to make sure people are hyped up for the premiere. A new trailer and key visual for the upcoming second season have just been revealed!
COMICS
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WUSA

'Murdered by Morning' Season 2 Release Date Revealed: Watch the Trailer

Murdered by Morning is making its chilling return. On Thursday, Oxygen announced that its hit true-crime series will be back for its sophomore season on May 7. The series documents the stories of victims whose evenings end in homicide. Detectives sift through an array of suspects from the night of the murder in their search for clues in each standalone episode, ultimately leading them to uncover the killer behind each untimely death.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Netflix gets ready to launch Exploding Kittens TV show and game

Exploding Kittens is coming to Netflix — as both a TV show and a game. The upcoming television will be an adult animated comedy, where God and the Devil are sent to Earth in the form of chonky house cats. The show will hit Netflix in 2023 and features the voice talents of Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Abraham Lim (The Boys), Lucy Liu (Elementary), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows) and Sasheer Zamata (Woke).
PETS
hypebeast.com

Netflix's 'Ultraman' Anime Confirms Final Season in 2023

Just as Netflix‘s Ultraman anime returns to the platform for its second season, the beloved franchise has now confirmed a third and final season. Announced via a teaser trailer for the CG anime, Tsuburaya Productions and Netflix reveal that Ultraman will finally be drawing to a close with a third season that’s due to be released next year, although no precise date or window has been confirmed just yet.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Theory Connect Bardock's Last Stand to the Manga's New Arc

Dragon Ball Super is still working through Granolah's epic arc, but right now, the story is more concerned with Bardock than anyone else. The older Saiyan is laying out part of his history for fans these days, and Goku is taking it all in. After all, our hero knows little if nothing about his pops, and the manga's latest update now has fans pushing a theory about Bardock's death and his time on Planet Cereal.
COMICS
NME

Watch the chaotic trailer for ‘Love, Death + Robots’ season three

Netflix has released a trailer for the third season of Love, Death + Robots, showcasing a wild assortment of visual styles. Produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool), David Fincher (The Social Network), Joshua Donen (House Of Cards) and Jennifer Miller, Love, Death + Robots is an anthology series of animated horror stories from different creators.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Everything the creator of Our Flag Means Death has said about a season 2

Our Flag Means Death still doesn’t have a second season. What gives?. It’s a surprising decision given the outpouring of love the show has been steadily receiving on social media and the increasing popularity among other HBO Max content. Even Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins says he’s not sure what the holdup is.
TV SERIES
Polygon

How Jane Foster got the powers of Thor

Ever since Natalie Portman strode onto the stage of San Diego Comic-Con 2019 holding aloft the hammer of Thor, Marvel fans have been waiting to see her return to the role of Jane Foster, but this time as Thor. With the release of the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, they’ll have their chance. But anyone else might be wondering: Since when does Jane Foster possess the power of Thor?
MOVIES
ComicBook

When Will Attack on Titan's Series Finale Debut?

The last episode of Attack on Titan's anime series is nigh, and with the Scout Regiment attempting to make their way to Eren Jaeger to stop his genocidal rampage, what better time than now to fill fans in on when they can expect the final installment. Though the dark anime adaptation is seeing a slight delay as a result of Anime Japan, fans won't have to wait too much longer for the conclusion of the second half of the final season.
COMICS
Polygon

The 10 best Steven Universe episodes

It’s always the right time for another Steven Universe rewatch. The Cartoon Network show ended for realsies in March 2020, with a 10-episode epilogue series. In its run, Steven Universe was praised for its unapologetic sincerity, gorgeous visuals, and epic science-fiction story. The show follows a young boy named Steven, who lives with a group of aliens known as the Crystal Gems. Steven himself is half-gem, and he assists the Crystal Gems on various intergalactic missions, while learning more about his mysterious mother and the world she came from. Eventually, he must save the world from impending alien invasions.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Kingdom Hearts creator explains why Sora looks ‘normal’ in Kingdom Hearts 4

Kingdom Hearts series director Tetsuya Nomura offered fresh insight into the world of his next game, Kingdom Hearts 4, in an interview with Japan’s Famitsu, explaining how the Tokyo-like game world of Quadratum is connected to other worlds in the series and why protagonist Sora looks much more realistic than fans are used to. Nomura also confirmed that, yes, Sora’s fancy new apartment, his base of operations in Kingdom Hearts 4, is located in Tokyo’s swish Aoyama neighborhood.
VIDEO GAMES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Hilariously Responds To Critic Who Made Fun Of His & Kourtney’s PDA

Travis Barker, 46, didn’t let a critical comment about his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship go. After the Blink-182 drummer posted workout photos on April 16, Instagram user tommywalnutz brought up Travis’ frequent PDA with The Kardashians star, 43. “No kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking,” the fan commented.
CELEBRITIES

