New Demon Slayer season 3 trailer reveals the Swordsmith Village Arc

It’s always the right time for another Steven Universe rewatch. The Cartoon Network show ended for realsies in March 2020, with a 10-episode epilogue series. In its run, Steven Universe was praised for its unapologetic sincerity, gorgeous visuals, and epic science-fiction story. The show follows a young boy named Steven, who lives with a group of aliens known as the Crystal Gems. Steven himself is half-gem, and he assists the Crystal Gems on various intergalactic missions, while learning more about his mysterious mother and the world she came from. Eventually, he must save the world from impending alien invasions.
