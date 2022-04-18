His mother ran Boston in 1983. Now Joel Johnson is running in her memory.
By James Bartlett
Boston Globe
1 day ago
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. My mother ran her one and only marathon, in Boston in 1983, when I was eight. As I watched her finish I remember...
BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races.
The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.
One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city.
“We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales.
On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner.
Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks.
Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV)
Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since.
She began training with Flanagan in January.
“It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
It's official. Massachusetts has named their 2022 good boy of the year. Kidding - kind of. They haven't named a state dog; however, the Boston Marathon has named an official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon, which will take place on Monday April 18, 2022, according to a WCVB article.
HOPKINTON, Mass. — (AP) — Runners were gearing up for the Boston Marathon on Monday, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began. At 6 a.m. in Hopkinton, Race Director Dave McGillivray sent out a group of...
BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
Here are the latest COVID trends in Boston ahead of Monday's marathon. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, just as one of Boston’s most celebrated events is returning to its pre-pandemic spring routines with the familiar and long-missed sights and sounds of Back Bay in April. The Boston...
For the second time in six months, spectators lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boston, ready to cheer on athletes as they race in the 126th Boston Marathon. And, of course, with the crowds of supporters comes a plethora of creative signs. In case you missed them, here are dozen...
"Aidan carried a light and wisdom beyond his years along with a million smiles, love and laughter." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
BOSTON — (AP) — Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The men's lead pack of about 20 winnowed to two...
"Early detection and screening could have altered his course." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here. Name: Robyn Lynch.
THE 2022 Boston Marathon event is finally upon us and is expected to happen rain or shine. With the official start time just hours away, fans want to know when the race begins and how they can watch. When is the Boston Marathon 2022 start time?. After the Covid-19 pandemic...
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run.
Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners.
“Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.”
After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA (WFSB) – Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Runners and fans alike called it an exciting day in Hopkinton, MA. Crowds were expected to start arriving later in the morning to get ready to cheer on the more than 30,000 runners who will make their way from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.
BOSTON — (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time since 2019, runner ran the Boston Marathon Monday on its traditional date of Patriots Day in Massachusetts. This was the 126th running of the of the famed race. More than 28,000 runners took to the street in Hopkinton to begin their journey to the finish line in […]
