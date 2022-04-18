Urgent search launched for two missing schoolgirls, 14, who were last seen in their pyjamas, as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for their welfare’

Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas.

Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday.

According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared.

Aleighsha (pictured right) and Livia (pictured left) were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday

Aleighsha has dark brown hair, blue eyes and is of a slim build.

Livia has light brown hair, blue eyes, is also of a slim build and has a nose ring.

Both girls are from Ross-on-Wye and have links to Hereford, Bromyard and Worcester.

West Mercia Police said the pair could be travelling on a train.

A spokesperson for the force said: 'Have you seen Aleighsha or Livia? Officers and their families are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.

'Anyone who has seen or heard from Aleighsha or Livia, or has information about their whereabouts, is asked to call 999.'