Papini pleads guilty to mail fraud, lying to federal agents

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sherri Papini pled guilty to lying to federal agents and participating in mail fraud in court on Monday. Papini, 39, appeared in court through Zoom on Monday when she pled guilty. This comes after she signed a plea deal and her lawyer said she was going to admit...

