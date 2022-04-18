Plymouth held to goalless draw by play-off rivals Sunderland

Plymouth drew 0-0 with Sky Bet League One play-off rivals Sunderland as both sides missed an opportunity to boost their slim hopes of sneaking into the automatic promotion places.

Argyle were able to recall top scorer Ryan Hardie and he came closest to scoring in the first half, sending a 41st-minute header just past the post from Conor Grant’s pacy cross.

The home side had the best of the first-half opportunities, with Niall Ennis forcing a good 20th-minute save from Anthony Patterson with his first-time shot following Steven Sessegnon’s cutback from the byline.

Defender Macaulay Gillesphey tried his luck from range in the 31st minute, but his shot flew over.

Nathan Broadhead’s thumping angled shot at the start of the second half signalled Sunderland’s intent and forced a superb reflex save from Michael Cooper, who used his foot to keep the ball out.

Broadhead provided the threat minutes later when he turned a cross back across the six-yard box, beating Cooper with an effort that needed to be cleared by central defender Dan Scarr.

Argyle countered, with Danny Mayor teeing up Grant to place his first-time shot just wide on 67 minutes.

Sessegnon’s superb run down the right and deep cross resulted in Grant’s 86th-minute shot having to be deflected just wide.

