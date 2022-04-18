ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Commanders Deny Financial Misconduct Allegations in Letter to FTC

By Rob Goldberg
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

The Washington Commanders sent a 22-page letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Monday denying claims of financial impropriety, according to ESPN's John Keim. The team also attached...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

$102 Million in Refunds Available for Consumers Harmed by Fake Government Website Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission’s recent trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites. Consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022.Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, but must do so by July 5, 2022.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#Espn#The Washington Post
The Independent

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
WWD

FTC Finalizes Order With Fashion Nova Regarding Allegations It Blocks Negative Reviews

Click here to read the full article. The Federal Trade Commission finalized the order on Monday regarding allegations that Fashion Nova blocked negative reviews on its website. The agreement requires the fast fashion retailer to pay a $4.2 million settlement and prohibits the suppression or misrepresentation of customer reviews on its products.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All TimePhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet In January, the agency accused Fashion Nova of blocking posts ranked with fewer than four out of five stars, then misrepresenting that the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Biden Refuses to Say Whether Americans Should Continue to Wear Masks on Planes

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump-appointed federal judge deemed “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, struck down the national mask mandates for airplanes and public transportation. On Wednesday, President Biden reacted with the executive equivalent of a gigantic shrug. The decision to wear a mask on public transit, Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire, is “up to them.” Reporter: "Should people continue to wear masks on planes?" Biden: "That's up to them." pic.twitter.com/SyEg4WUzxu — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022 Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a slightly more robust response to one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Sen. Anthony Bouchard faces deadline to respond to misconduct allegations

CHEYENNE – Facing a deadline today to provide a written response to allegations of misconduct, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, is not backing down from defending himself and criticizing some colleagues. He has been called upon for a response following a complaint filed against him by Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley at the end of the 2022 budget session. While the investigation process itself remains confidential, Bouchard has been outspoken in his opposition. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
CNET

Lawmakers Grill TurboTax About Alleged Efforts to Block Free Tax Filing

Three Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Intuit CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi on Monday seeking answers about its TurboTax software and business practices. In the letter, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Reps. Brad Sherman and Katie Porter of California allege that Intuit has used "extensive lobbying and adroit influence-peddling" to oppose consumer protections and make it difficult for eligible taxpayers to utilize free filing options, instead directing them to paid services.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy