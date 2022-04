Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival is back again this year. Get ready to enjoy a glass of wine or two plus great food and of course, live entertainment. I love this event. Not only is it fun but it's also for a wonderful cause that is dear to my heart The Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area. This event features wonderful wines from all over the great state of Texas.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO