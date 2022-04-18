Man charged with getting drugs through the mail pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges he had drugs delivered to a South Side home pleaded guilty Friday.

Wade Daniels, 57, entered guilty pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio before U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda M. Knapp to two counts of attempted possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Sentencing is set for June 21 before U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. Daniels has been free on $20,000 unsecured bond he posted since his arraignment in November.

An affidavit accompanying the complaint in his case said authorities on Oct. 25 flagged a suspicious package from Nogales, Ariz., to an address on Allerton Court in Youngstown.

Investigators got a search warrant and found 1070 grams of fentanyl, more than two pounds, inside a toy fire engine and toy doll that were inside the package, the affidavit said.

Investigators replaced the fentanyl and sealed up the package with a GPS inside and delivered it, the affidavit said. Authorities watched as the parcel was delivered, Daniels took it inside, later took it to a garage on the property and a couple of hours later Daniels got in a vehicle that drove away.

Investigators stopped the vehicle and also searched the home, where the package was found, the affidavit said.

Under questioning, Daniels initially denied knowing about the package and said he gets all kinds of packages delivered to the home, but he later said the package was for his son and he thought marijuana was inside the package, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Daniels had a picture of a similar package that was delivered in August on his phone and agents also found cash and powder cocaine in a lock box above a ceiling tile, the affidavit said.

