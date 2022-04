Rutgers men’s basketball team has experienced a bittersweet offseason thus far. After saying goodbye to the pillars of the program’s resurgence in Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr., and Caleb McConnell – Rutgers has some exciting news in the form of junior transfer Cam Spencer. Spencer was an unranked recruit out of Davidsonville, Maryland according to 247Sports Composite in the class of 2019. The former Loyola Maryland Greyhound guard had an outstanding season this past year, averaging 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 46.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range. He becomes the first...

