Las Vegas, NV

Raiders Asked Derek Carr to Take Tom Brady-Esque Deal in Contract Negotiations

By Joseph Zucker
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders star Derek Carr was paid handsomely with an extension this offseason, and he still might have left some money on the table. The MMQB's Albert Breer reported the Raiders approached Carr and asked him to take a somewhat smaller deal so that the front office could have a...

bleacherreport.com

