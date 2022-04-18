ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Time To Forget About Kyrie Irving? [Poll]

By Jeff Hoak
If yesterday's message from the TD Garden crowd during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals wasn't clear enough, I'll spell it out for you - at the moment, Kyrie Irving is Boston sports Public Enemy No. 1. The Celtics faithful...

The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to shoot ahead of game-winner over Nets: ‘He made a great pass’

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to take the 3-pointer for the final shot of the game, just like nearly other person at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown had collapsed the defense by driving inside the paint, drawing multiple Nets to help cut Brown off. Once Brown kicked it to Smart at the 3-point line with less than four seconds left, Smart hoisting up a 3-pointer seemed like the natural conclusion to a hectic back-and-forth game.
Basketball
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Kyrie Irving going ‘God’ mode for Nets vs. Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in awe after Kyrie Irving almost won it for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their playoff series with the Boston Celtics. After trailing by as much as 15 points, the Nets battled back in the fourth quarter to keep it a tight contest. Irving stepped up his game even further, scoring 18 of his 39 points in the final period. The veteran guard also banked the clutch triple to give Brooklyn the 114-111 lead with 45.9 seconds left to go.
NBC Sports

WATCH: Kyrie gives middle finger to TD Garden crowd ... twice

Meet Kyrie Irving's new paradigm, same as the old paradigm. Days after the former Boston Celtics point guard said that he hoped fans could reflect on some of the highlights he left at TD Garden, Irving certainly created another memorable highlight for fans to remember when he appeared to flip his middle finger in the third quarter of Boston's postseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Insane Celtics-Nets Finish

If this Celtics-Nets series doesn’t go seven games, then something is truly wrong. These two teams just played one heck of a match in Game One of the NBA Playoffs on Easter Sunday. It was back and forth all afternoon until the Celtics got the last laugh. The Celtics...
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Majestic Performance

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets ended up losing to the Boston Celtics yesterday in Game 1 of their first-round series. Of course, this was not Kyrie's fault at all as he managed to score 39 points all while having a truly remarkable fourth quarter that almost gave his team the win. Throughout the game, Kyrie got heckled by the Celtics crowd, however, he was able to give the energy right back to them in epic fashion.
Boston

Watch: Kyrie Irving gives Celtics fans the middle finger in Game 1

It’s no secret that there’s a rivalry between Kyrie Irving and the Celtics fanbase, and another chapter of that rivalry was written on Sunday. Late in the third quarter of Game 1, Irving made a difficult 2-pointer in the corner as the shot clock expired. As he went back on defense, Irving quickly turned and raised his middle finger up to the Celtics’ crowd at TD Garden.
Steve Nash dismisses Celtics fans' potential impact on Kyrie, Nets

BOSTON -- The majority of the 19,580 fans expected at TD Garden on Sunday will be focused on throwing Kyrie Irving off his game. Steve Nash apparently doesn't believe they'll have much success. When asked how he'll try to prevent the hostile Garden crowd from dictating Game 1 of the...
NBC Sports

Tatum, Durant break down Celtics' crazy Game 1 buzzer beater

The Boston Celtics escaped Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on a crazy buzzer-beater by Jayson Tatum, but that was far from the only impressive play during that final sequence. Jaylen Brown got the ball and drove baseline, but instead of forcing the issue,...
