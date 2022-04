Gerard Pique has claimed he has done nothing illegal after his company Kosmos played a leading role in moving the Spanish Super Cup to the Middle East.The Barcelona defenders part in securing the deal to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia has been revealed after leaked audio disclosed the star in discussion with Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales over financial details.The leaked audio obtained by El Confidential has highlighted the part Pique’s company Kosmos played in convincing the RFEF to make the move, outlining discussions over how much would be needed to convince teams such as Real...

SOCCER ・ 17 HOURS AGO