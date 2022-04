Wayne Rooney pointed the finger of blame at former owner Mel Morris but vowed to stay and lead the rebuild after Derby's relegation to League One was finally confirmed. Derby's fate was sealed on a day of high drama. They lost at QPR to Luke Amos's late goal but an even later Reading equaliser in the 95th minute against Swansea, to complete a remarkable comeback from 4-1 down, proved to be the strike that ultimately sent Rooney's Rams down.

