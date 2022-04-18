ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

Midwest 250 Roars Back To Salem IN Speedway Sunday, April 24th

By Speedway Digest Staff
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Salem Speedway welcomes back the ARCA/CRA Super Series for the 2nd consecutive year Sunday, April 24th. Last year's show brought some intense racing action with three divisions testing their skills around the high banked half-mile. This year will see more of the same with the ARCA/CRA Super Series being accompanied by...

Speedway Digest

CRA Returns to the Famous High Banks of Salem Speedway in This Weekends Midwest 250

Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS will head to the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana, this coming weekend for the Lucas Oil Midwest 250. The event at one of the iconic short tracks in the county is being promoted by Track Enterprises. The Midwest 250 will feature the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS Super Late Models, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance Pro Late Models and the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks.
SALEM, IN
