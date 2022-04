After sweeping both stages one and two, defending Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes wins the 2022 Pinty's Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway after a tough battle with Carson Hocevar “I thought we gave it away for a moment,” said Rhodes who drives the #99 Toyota Tundra for ThorSport Racing talking to Fox Sports. “Michael Waltrip said on the radio, ‘Did you mean to stay out under the caution of Stage One?’ The real answer was no. So driving through the back of the pack was tough and not something we wanted to do, but my crew gave me such an amazing Toyota Tundra this weekend. I wasn’t going to let them down, so I had to go back up there and earn this spot back. Really really proud of all of their efforts, and it looks like I had really fast teammates today too. Thanks to everyone for coming out and happy Easter!”

BRISTOL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO