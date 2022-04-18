Hochul's decision 'was an act of war': Seneca Nation members, supporters rally in Buffalo

Despite cold temperatures and a wind advisory, about 200 people, many of them members of the Seneca Nation, gathered in Buffalo’s Niagara Square Friday to protest Gov. Kathy Hochul's handling of a revenue sharing dispute with the Nation.

New York and the Nation has been embroiled in a years-long fight over slot machine revenue from the Nation's Western New York casinos.

The Seneca Nation dropped its lawsuit in January and agreed to make casino payments again. But about a month later, the Nation Council paused payments, awaiting a ruling from the National Indian Gaming Commission, a federal agency that was reviewing the situation.

In March, while the Nation was reviewing the Commission's report, New York filed a court motion to seize the escrow funds and issued a subpoena that froze the Seneca Nation's accounts, the USA Today Network previously reported . The freeze forced the Seneca Nation to pay the state $564 million, bringing an end to the dispute but angering the Nation's leadership further.

In a statement following the freeze, Seneca President Matthew Pagels said that the state's move held "the Seneca people and thousands of Western New York people and families hostage."

An added point of contention was Hochul's plan to use a portion of the Seneca payment to build the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

"Upon taking office, I sought to negotiate in good faith, and we have met every hurdle. I am pleased to have finally reached a resolution," Hochul said after the the $564 million payment was released.

Those at Friday's rally affirmed Pagels' comments about New York taking the Nation hostage; they said the freeze was an act of war.

Prior to the gathering in Buffalo, members of the group placed signs and banners outside Buffalo’s city hall. One large purple banner with white writing read, “Seneca Economic Footprint: 4500 Jobs, $2.3 Billion; NO State Subsidies, No Investment.”

Leslie Logan, a founding member of the 2022 Seneca Mothers of the Nation, moderated the event.

“This didn’t start on January 12 when that settlement agreement was signed and we all found out in a Facebook post. This isn’t when the struggle started. The struggle started way before that,” she said as a man from the audience yelled, “1492,” the year settlers arrived in what would become the Americas.

Logan continued; “It’s been 250 years, 350 years, 400 years—however many you want to count, but it’s been a whole lot of years,” she said.

'We’re going to fight for justice!'

Michele Keys, Seneca Nation-Cattaraugus, Bear Clan, is a Seneca mother who spoke at and attended the rally.

“We had to rise up when our government was being attacked by New York State and ultimately they were able to take a large sum of money from our people,” she said. “This is a grassroots movement in order to let our government and their government know that we’re resilient, we rise and we remain.”

In an opinion article for Indian Country Today , Logan detailed more of the specifics of the issue.

“New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul, a native Western New Yorker, put the screws to the Senecas by ordering the nation’s financial institution … to freeze the nation’s accounts, dealing a crippling blow to the economy of the 8,500-member Seneca Nation,” she wrote.

Hochul’s freeze of the Seneca Nation’s accounts ultimately succeeded in its goal: forcing the Nation to release payments to the state of New York.

Logan contrasted the Seneca Nation's economic contribution with that of large businesses operating in New York. The state made agreements with companies like Tesla, which acquired a major facility in Buffalo in 2016, that were supposed to bring high tech jobs to Western New York.

Meanwhile, the Seneca Nation, Logan argued, has never been respected as a major economic contributor to the state, despite creating 4,500 jobs through its casino operations.

Destiny Alvarado-Sampson is a member of the Seneca Nation and a mother of five.

“Today isn’t about the casino compact — today is about bringing awareness to how New York State government continues to try and oppress the Seneca people,” she said. “Whether you look into our history or you look into the present. The same egregious tactics are used in an attempt to not only control our people, but to strip us of any sovereignty that we have … Kathy Hochul’s decision to freeze every single one of the Nation’s accounts was an act of war.”

Keys called for "Land Back" and reminded attendees of Seneca's resiliency.

"We have an opportunity to move forward past this casino gaming," she said. "We have smart people and we will not be taken across the coals again. We know what it is like to be burned. We have roast corn soup to remember who we are. We won't forget who we are because we remain, and the reason we remain is because of our mothers.

Many others from the Nation spoke, including other mothers, representatives and youth. Non-members of the Nation stood in solidarity while Nation members spoke. One such speaker was Duane Whitmer, chair of the Erie County Libertarian Party.

"I find it weird as I drive through Buffalo — We have the Ukrainian flag and a lot of local politicians were quick to say, 'We stand with Ukraine, we support Ukraine, a foreign entity invading a smaller, sovereign area is a problem,'" he said. "Why are they ignoring similar situations happening in their own backyard? What New York state did is considered an act of war. It is a financial blockade."

Ross John, a sitting Seneca Nation councilman, spoke to the economic concerns.

John says that $1.1 billion of New York's gross state product can be attributed to the Seneca Nation. Despite the fact that those funds go to the state of New York and not to the Nation, he says that the Seneca Nation is never recognized "as one of the biggest economic engines and contributors to Western New York."

"We're been undermined, we've been debased, our value has been shoved under a carpet," he said. "I think that is one of the most offensive things that happens during these compact negotiations when you're dealing with governments, governors and all these people. More than 9,700 jobs trace back to the Seneca Nation."

Susan Abrams, a member of the Seneca Nation who filed a suit against the settlement agreement, closed out the rally.

"What (Hochul) did, bottom line, was an act of war," she said. "We're going to stand here as mothers of the nation and fight against her and other New York State entities trying to damage the Seneca Nation of Indians economically with their racist policies."

