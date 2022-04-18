ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians game against White Sox postponed for weather

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtV5x_0fCc2fuY00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians announced that the Monday game against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field was being postponed due to weather.

The game will now be rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Tuesday, July 12 at 1:10 p.m. and the originally scheduled game at 7:10 p.m.

Fans who had tickets for the April 18 game can use their exact ticket to attend the 1:10 p.m. July 12 game and do not have to exchange.

However, fans who are unable to attend the makeup game will be able to exchange into one of six different game options.

Single-game tickets can be exchanged starting at 3 p.m. on April 18. They must be exchanged by June 28.

More details here .

The Guardians are scheduled to play the White Sox Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

