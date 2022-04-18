How to keep your chickens safe from bird flu

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The United States is facing the worst outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) since 2015. The virus spread to at least 24 states less than two months after the first outbreak was reported in a commercial flock. Biosecurity measures taken by farm workers and backyard flock owners can keep chicken wings on menus.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that bird flu is a disease caused by viruses that are naturally spread among wild, aquatic birds worldwide. It rarely affects humans. When it’s diagnosed in a bird, the entire flock should be eradicated and nearby flocks should be monitored.

Staff with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service said the outbreak is driving up consumer egg and chicken meat prices.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is a strain of bird flu that causes up to 100% mortality rates in infected poultry. HPAI has not yet been reported in Mississippi. However, biosecurity measures should be taken now to avoid the virus.

Extension Service Poultry Specialist Jessica Wells recommended the following biosecurity measures that can be taken to avoid the risk of bird flu in flocks:

Keep backyard flocks fenced in or in secluded areas, away from other fowl.

Change clothing and shoes after tending a personal flock or before visiting another flock.

Don’t allow traffic into your poultry coop, including people and wild animals.

Keep all wild birds away from your domestic flock.

Only purchase birds from registered flocks.

Learn more about biosecurity measures here .

