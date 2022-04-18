ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

How to keep your chickens safe from bird flu

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4CBO_0fCc2Wut00

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The United States is facing the worst outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) since 2015. The virus spread to at least 24 states less than two months after the first outbreak was reported in a commercial flock. Biosecurity measures taken by farm workers and backyard flock owners can keep chicken wings on menus.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that bird flu is a disease caused by viruses that are naturally spread among wild, aquatic birds worldwide. It rarely affects humans. When it’s diagnosed in a bird, the entire flock should be eradicated and nearby flocks should be monitored.

Bird flu outbreak causes higher egg prices in Mississippi

Staff with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service said the outbreak is driving up consumer egg and chicken meat prices.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is a strain of bird flu that causes up to 100% mortality rates in infected poultry. HPAI has not yet been reported in Mississippi. However, biosecurity measures should be taken now to avoid the virus.

Extension Service Poultry Specialist Jessica Wells recommended the following biosecurity measures that can be taken to avoid the risk of bird flu in flocks:

  • Keep backyard flocks fenced in or in secluded areas, away from other fowl.
  • Change clothing and shoes after tending a personal flock or before visiting another flock.
  • Don’t allow traffic into your poultry coop, including people and wild animals.
  • Keep all wild birds away from your domestic flock.
  • Only purchase birds from registered flocks.

Learn more about biosecurity measures here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Teen arrested for allegedly shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced they arrested a 16-year-old girl who was accused of shooting a 71-year-old woman. The shooting happened at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street on April 6, 2022. Police said the teen, who has been identified as Marianna Whittaker, has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
City
Starkville, MS
Kansas Public Radio

As Bird Flu Sweeps Across U.S., Even Small, Backyard Flocks at Risk

In fall 2020, Leah Shaffer ordered four chickens from a Missouri hatchery — a pandemic impulse purchase to get her two children outside, she said. “I wanted them to have a reason to go out basically into the backyard and just have some real life sort of experience with nature instead of just computer time,” said Shaffer, who lives in St. Charles, Missouri.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
WebMD

Half a Million Chickens to Be Destroyed in Bird Flu Outbreak

A commercial chicken farm in Nebraska will destroy 570,000 broilers because a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza – better known as bird flu – was discovered in the flock, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported. Earlier this month, bird flu was discovered in a backyard flock in...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Backyard Chickens#Wild Birds#Avian Influenza#Cdc#Mississippi Staff#Msu Rrb#Hpai
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
deseret.com

An infectious dog disease is running through Florida right now

A contagious virus has been spreading across dog populations recently, prompting worries about what this could mean for man’s best friend. The news: A recent outbreak of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex — also known as “kennel cough” or “canine cough” — has been hitting parts of Florida, per USA Today.
FLORIDA STATE
Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

CDC director clears up confusion over fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently addressed confusion about who needs a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot. The news: Walensky told NBC News that people who received the two COVID-19 vaccine doses, as well as a booster, do not need to get a fourth shot if they’ve been infected by the omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy