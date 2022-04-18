ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

GoFundMe created for 2 Duquesne Light workers shocked by power line in McCandless

By WPXI.com News Staff
 1 day ago
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A GoFundMe has been created for the two Duquesne Light employees who were injured while trying to replace a utility pole in McCandless last week.

Officials said they were shocked by a power line.

Neighbors jumped into action and helped perform life-saving measures.

The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment. According to the GoFundMe, both workers are still in the hospital, but in stable condition.

Lori Tantalo DiBattista
1d ago

I'm confused ad to why these men would need a Go Fund me. They were on the job, their employer should be paying for everything.

Debbie Hostetter
1d ago

why they have insurance &was on the job company should cover all their bills or workers compensation

