GoFundMe created for 2 Duquesne Light workers shocked by power line in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A GoFundMe has been created for the two Duquesne Light employees who were injured while trying to replace a utility pole in McCandless last week.

Officials said they were shocked by a power line.

Neighbors jumped into action and helped perform life-saving measures.

The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment. According to the GoFundMe, both workers are still in the hospital, but in stable condition.

