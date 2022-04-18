'Thor: Love and Thunder' Images Reveal Jane Foster’s Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus

Early on in the first eight episodes of the series Outer Range, Josh Brolin’s Royal Abbott leads a prayer that serves as a messy thesis statement of sorts for the show. It begins as a desperate plea for help as the family has become caught up in a crisis that they are ill-equipped to handle. The longer it goes on, the more full of anger it is as Brolin imbues every line with a simmering rage that he only barely seems in control of. His family watches on silently, a mixture of fear and concern playing out across their faces with every passing moment. It leaves you feeling both entranced with Brolin’s mesmerizing performance and fearful about the sense that a looming, ominous force surrounds the family. Both you and they dread that their prayers will likely go unanswered, leaving the family to fend for themselves as their lives get completely upended with no end in sight.

