ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The best upcoming Xbox One games

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Series X|S might be the future of Microsoft, but Xbox One still has plenty of great games on the horizon. The console has seen some incredible games since arriving in 2013, and the rest of 2022 is looking to be another great year. From Saints Row to Starfield, here are...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch Of New Free Games Right Now

You wouldn't think it to look outside (at least here in the UK) but we're officially well into April. I'm not sure where Spring has sprung, though. Not here, that's for sure. Ah well. Bad weather means more excuses to stay in and play video games - and the start of a new month means a new lineup of free PlayStation Plus games.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
ComicBook

PlayStation Report Has Good News About PS3 Backward Compatibility on PS5

A new PlayStation report has good news about PS3 backward compatibility on PS5. The exotic architecture of the PS3 has haunted PlayStation for many years. Not only did it cause developers headaches during the PS3 generation, but it's been a pain in the side of PlayStation who have been unable to emulate the PS3 on PS4 or PS5, which means backward compatibility has been limited to streaming via PlayStation Now. PlayStation gamers were hopeful this was going to change with the new PlayStation Plus, but that was announced recently with no word of PS3 backward compatibility. That said, according to a new report, PS3 backward compatibility is coming to PS5, though it sounds like it won't be full backward compatibility and it sounds like it's been a nightmare for PlayStation to figure out.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

9 signs your phone has been hacked

When it comes to online privacy on your smartphone, you may think you've taken all the right steps. You don't download unauthorized apps, you stay aware of scams and you've got some privacy software like a VPN installed. But even the most vigilant of us can fall foul of nefarious...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Game Studio#Game Developer#Game Console#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Saints Row To Starfield#Nintendo Switch#Left 4 Dead
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
komando.com

8 hidden Android features you should be using

As phones evolve, so do the features and options that control your phone. Miss an update or two, and suddenly you might be behind the curve of what’s the latest and greatest. Tap or click here for message upgrades, pay with your voice and more. With so many helpful...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
Digital Trends

Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Dell is having a FLASH SALE on laptops and gaming PCs today

Dell is one of the biggest computer brands in the world for a reason. The company has an incredibly diverse lineup of devices, so whether you’re a busy professional or a casual user, there’s something among Dell laptop deals for you. Dell also owns Alienware, which is a brand that’s specifically targeted to hardcore gamers. That’s why we wanted to share this must-see flash sale happening right now on Dell’s website!
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy