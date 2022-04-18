Softball: High-scoring games highlight Tuesday slate, quick recaps, and more (April 18-24)

This is the hub for all Lower Hudson Valley high school softball scores and recaps throughout the week of April 11-17. It will be updated daily, so check back later each day for updated schedule, scores, results, top performers and more.

Monday, April 18

Game of the day

Mahopac 5, North Rockland 4: In a rematch of last season's Section 1 Class AA championship game, Mahopac won again, but this time, it had to battle from behind.

Player of the day

Kayleigh Heckel, Port Chester: The Rams might've lost a close one to Scarsdale, 15-13, but Heckel was on fire at the plate. She had a big-time performance to keep Port Chester in it, going 4-for-5 with three home runs, including a grand slam, plus a triple and a game-high seven RBI.

Monday's game recaps

Yonkers CSEE 23, East Ramapo 11: Nila Searight had four hits and was the winning pitcher. For East Ramapo, Dahiana Fernandez had two hits, including a home run and four RBI.

Scarsdale 15, Port Chester 13: Ana Henry went 2-for-3 with four RBI. Alex McCarthy was 2-for-3 with two RBI. For Port Chester, Kayleigh Heckel was 4-for-5 with three home runs, including a grand slam, plus a triple and seven RBI. Madison Ostrowski was 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI. Alexa Tomassetti went 3-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI.

White Plains 6, Arlington 2: Alexa Galligani had three hits, including a home run, with two runs scored and three RBI. Natasha Mendez had two hits, including a triple and a RBI. Kaitlin Weigand chipped in a crucial RBI single in the fifth inning. Ava Galligani had two hits, Kiersten Hardy had a hit and one run. Serena Gillen pitched a complete game and got the win. For Arlington, Allie Cubberly had a RBI double. Shannon Burke had a double and scored a run. Sophie Cargain was 1-for-2 with a walk and a RBI.

Tappan Zee 9, John Jay-Cross River 3: Keira Meyers went 4-for-4 with three runs scored. She also pitched the first three innings and struck out all nine batters faced. Tori Iorio pitched the final four innings and got nine strikeouts. She drew two walks and was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Olivia Pagels went 2-for-2 with a triple and a run. Eden Blanker was 2-for-3 with a sac fly, two RBI and a run. Savannah Nordstrom, Alyssa Chiappa, Tara Edwards and Colleen Walsh each had a sacrifice fly.

Brewster 19, Ossining 8 : Kate Katsetos went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Alex White went 2-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Kylie Dudones had a three-run triple in the win.

Yonkers Montessori 16, Putnam Valley/Haldane 7: Mackenzie Moccia went 5-for-5 at the plate with two triples, a home run, and eight RBI. Emily Moccia doubled and had two RBI. Britteny DaCasta was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI. Tara Doran had two hits and two RBI. For Putnam Valley/Haldane, Mary Mikalsen went 4-for-4 with a triple and a RBI. Eighth-grader Maggie Caputo had her first varsity home run, a grand slam, and finished 2-for-4 with four RBI. Katelyn Flanagan had a two-run home run. Maggie Sampson was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Peekskill 24, Woodlands 2 (5 innings): Jealina Searight had three hits and scored three runs. Skye Gonzalez had two hits, two walks and three runs. Amani Cleveland had three hits, a walk and four runs. Evelyn Zumba scored five runs.

Tuckahoe 16, North Salem 3: Emma McCormack had 11 strikeouts in the complete-game effort, and had two hits and four RBI at the plate. Gianna Galati had three hits and four RBI. Lina Letizia, Bianca Pian, Nicolette Pian and Briana Rogliano each had two hits. For North Salem, Sophia Aqeel was 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. Marissa Ferrara and Lili Sundahl each had a RBI.

Rye Neck 16, Hastings 1: Katie Blanch pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits, while striking out 12 batters. Olivia Tobin was 3-for-5 with two runs, a steal and three RBI. Evelyn Picone went 3-for-4 with two runs and a steal. Katie Lipman was 3-for-3 with three runs, a steal and three RBI. Carissa Pecchia went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI.

Pawling 11, Westlake 0: Mikaela Mammola pitched a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts. Hailey Smith went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Josie O'Leary went 3-for-3 with two RBI. As a team, Pawling tallied eight stolen bases. For Westlake, Toni Ann Mastracchio had a double.

Hen Hud 21, Horace Greeley 0 (5 innings): Eighth-grader Emma Barbelet got her first varsity win, pitching five shutout innings with just one hit allowed and seven strikeouts. Ja'Nae Walker went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Emma Morley was 2-for-4 with four RBI. Isabella Buscetto went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Alana Espinoza was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Emma Johannsen had a hit and three RBI.

Blind Brook 23, Palisade Prep 6: Elena DeJesus had six strikeouts in the win. Michelle Simkin added two RBI.

Hackley 11, Trinity 1: Andy Hegarty and Devyn O'Callahan each went 4-for-4 at the plate. Hegarty also added 13 strikeouts in the winning effort, with a home run and four RBI, while O'Callahan had a RBI. Destiny Stephen went 2-for-3 and Ashley Morgner tripled in the win.

New Rochelle 6, Valhalla 2: Sophia Pak and Ariana Geraci each went 2-for-3. Pak had one RBI, while Geraci added two. Alexa Tejera, Charlotte Cullom and Cathie Geraci each had a hit. Tejera, the winning pitcher, also had seven strikeouts. For Valhalla, Kathryn Wolfthal had a home run and Emma Levine had the only other hit for the Vikings. Tanner Smith gave up one earned run and four hits in the loss and tallied 12 strikeouts.

Harrison 4, Mamaroneck 1: Gabriella Triano went the distance and gave up three hits, while striking out 10 batters. She also went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Barbara Jo Coppola was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored. Sophia Pinilla was 2-for-3 and Kelly Coppola had a triple, drew a walk and scored a run.

Clarkstown South 3, Lakeland 2: Clarkstown South was trailing 1-0 entering the top of the seventh, before scoring three runs to take the lead in the final inning. Krista Dwyer, Fallon Toren and Olivia Kalinowski each had a RBI single. Dwyer also got the win in the circle, striking out five and giving up six hits. Toren finished with three hits, while Krystal Diaz had two hits, and Taylor Porco made a catch on the run for the final out to seal the game.

Yonkers 19, Roosevelt 1: Lalaine Castellon went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and four runs. Arianna Garcia had a home run, with three RBI and scored two runs. Sofia Parra had three RBI. Sabrina Iacovetta and Kayla Aldahondo combined for the no-hitter. Aldahondo went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs and four RBI. Iacovetta had a hit, RBI, run and a walk.

Saunders 19, Lincoln 2: Celia Marranzino had 14 strikeouts in the win.

Carmel 14, Fox Lane 5: Paige Ciallela and Hailey Basso split pitching duties and combined for 10 strikeouts in the win. Mandy Fernandez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Alyssa Zangrilli went 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBI. Sasha Ramdat went 2-for-4. Emma Alicea went 2-for-3.

Edgemont 26, Pleasantville 19

Riverside 17, Gorton 16

Non-region opponent at Lourdes, ppd.

Tuesday, April 19

Game of the day

Pelham 9, Harrison 8: Pelham held off a ferocious five-run rally by Harrison. Madeline Simon got the win in the circle. Allie Prisco went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two steals. Emma Nordstrom went 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Elianna Kaufman was 1-for-2 with a RBI. For Harrison, Barbara Jo Coppola went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and scored two runs of her own. Kelly Coppola went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs and a steal. Ava Taddeo had a double and scored two runs.

Player of the day

Keira Costin, North Rockland: Costin helped the Red Raiders bounce back with a win over New Rochelle, with two triples, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Tuesday's game recaps

North Rockland 22, New Rochelle 0: The Red Raiders and exploded in the seventh inning, when they rattled together a 12-run turn at the plate to cap off their win. As a team, they tallied 18 hits for the entire game. Keira Costin went 3-for-5 with two triples, a home run, a walk and six RBI. Kristen Luzon belted a grand slam and finished with five RBI. Kacey Herlihy went 3-for-3 with four RBI. Ashlee Begbie pitched four shutout innings with six strikeouts. For New Rochelle, Sophia Pak went 2-for-4.

Ursuline 9, Ardsley 1: Emily Duhaney got the win in the circle, giving up no earned runs with two hits, while striking out seven. She also had three hits and a RBI. Jessica Tejera went 4-for-5 with three RBI. Ava Papaleo had two hits and two RBI. Sofia Boncardo had two hits and a RBI. Jordan and Amber Nero each had one RBI. For Ardsley, Sophia Salshutz and Nikki Macri each had a hit.

Eastchester def. Byram Hills: The Eagles won by forfeit.

Peekskill 20, Poughkeepsie 10: In the first game of a doubleheader, Peekskill's Anais Patino got her first career win as a varsity pitcher. Nyiah Smith had a double, triple, four RBI and three runs.

Peekskill 13, Poughkeepsie 3: In the second game, Peekskill completed the sweep. Judaiah Gourdine was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts. She also had a home run at the plate. Evelyn Zumba had a single and three runs scored.

Saunders 23, Roosevelt 3: Gianna Lloyd hit a grand slam and got nine strikeouts in the win. Emily Escoto also hit a grand slam. Kristine Bueno also homered in the winning effort.

Carmel 12, Arlington B 7

Pawling at non-region opponent, ppd.

Port Chester at Mount Vernon, ppd.

Panas at Suffern, ppd.

Edgemont at Scarsdale, ppd.

Mahopac at Brewster, ppd.

John Jay-Cross River at Yorktown, ppd.

Clarkstown North at Pearl River, ppd.

Lincoln at Gorton, ppd.

Croton-Harmon at Pleasantville, ppd.

Riverside at Yonkers, ppd.

Lourdes at non region opponent, ppd.

Hen Hud at John Jay-East Fishkill, ppd.

Somers at Horace Greeley, ppd.

Wednesday, April 20

Clarkstown North at Pearl River, 11 a.m.

Ossining at Mount Vernon, 4 p.m.

White Plains at North Rockland, 4:30 p.m.

Fox Lane at Arlington, 4:30 p.m.

Clarkstown South at New Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.

Ketcham at Mamaroneck, 4:30 p.m.

Panas at Somers at Primrose School, 4:30 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow at Rye, 4;30 p.m.

Briarcliff at Blind Brook, 4:30 p.m.

Rye Neck at Valhalla, 4:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Albertus Magnus, 4:30 p.m.

Hastings at Irvington, 4:30 p.m.

Dobbs Ferry at Palisade Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Tuckahoe at Yonkers Montessori, 4:30 p.m.

North Salem at Croton-Harmon, 4:30 p.m.

Pawling at Putnam Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Nanuet, 4:30 p.m.

John Jay-East Fishkill at Port Chester, 5 p.m.

Ossining at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Lincoln at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Gorton at Saunders, 3:30 p.m.

Pearl River at Tappan Zee, 4:15 p.m.

Scarsdale at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

North Rockland at John Jay-East Fishkill, 4:30 p.m.

Pelham at Eastchester, 4:30 p.m.

Ardsley at Harrison, 4:30 p.m.

John Jay-Cross River at Horace Greeley, 4:30 p.m.

Mahopac at Somers, 4:30 p.m.

Brewster at Yorktown, 4:30 p.m.

Lourdes at Hen Hud, 4:30 p.m.

Panas at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Albertus Magnus at Valhalla, 4:30 p.m.

Tuckahoe at Croton-Harmon, 4:30 p.m.

Peekskill at Woodlands, 4:45 p.m.

East Ramapo at Poughkeepsie, 4:45 p.m.

Arlington B at Suffern, 5 p.m.

Ossining at Fox Lane, 5 p.m.

Edgemont at North Salem at PQ Elementary, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Suffern at Scarsdale at Supply Field, 4:15 p.m.

Clarkstown North at Nanuet, 4:15 p.m.

Poughkeepsie at Non-League opponent, 4:15 p.m.

New Rochelle at White Plains, 4;30 p.m.

Ketcham at Clarkstown South, 4:30 p.m.

Westlake at Rye Neck, 4:30 p.m.

Briarcliff at Pleasantville, 4:30 p.m.

Blind Brook at Valhalla, 4:30 p.m.

Palisade Prep at Hastings, 4:30 p.m.

Albertus Magnus at Irvington, 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Peekskill at Torpy Field, 4:30 p.m.

Tuckahoe at Port Chester, 4;30 p.m.

Ossining at Port Chester, 5 p.m.

Mamaroneck at Arlington, 5 p.m.

Yorktown tournament

Championship: John Jay-East Fishkill at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Mount Vernon at. North Salem at PQ Elementary (DH), 10 a.m.

Ossining at East Ramapo at Spring Valley, 11 a.m.

Harrison at Rye, 11 a.m.

Yorktown at Somers, 11 a.m.

Horace Greeley at Mahopac, 11 a.m.

Lakeland at John Jay-Cross River, 11 a.m.

Pawling at Rye Neck, 11 a.m.

Tuckahoe at Edgemont, 11 a.m.

Suffern at Ketcham, 11:30 a.m.

Eastchester at Sleepy Hollow, 12:30 p.m.

Pelham at New Rochelle, 3 p.m.

Ardsley Breast Cancer Tournament

Hastings at Ardsley, 11 a.m.

Dobbs Ferry vs. Irvington, 11 a.m.

Consolation: 2 p.m.

Championship: 2 p.m.

Hen Hud tournament (At Sprout Brook Park)

Fox Lane vs. Putnam Valley/Haldane, 11 a.m.

Panas vs Hen Hud, 11 a.m.

Consolation: 1:30 p.m.

Championship: 1:30 p.m.

