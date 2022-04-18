ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball: Vote now for lohud Player of the Week (April 11-17)

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Although it was a lighter slate for high school softball due to spring break, postponements and various holidays, it's time to look at some of the standout performers throughout the week from Westchester, Rockland and Putnam once again.

Last week, Tappan Zee sophomore pitcher Keira Meyers was voted lohud Softball Player of the Week, after an impressive opening stretch in the circle and at the plate, where she went 3-0 as pitcher, giving up just one run on three hits, while tallying 49 strikeouts. At the plate, she went 6-for-9, with two doubles, two triples, seven RBI, six runs scored and she drew four walks.

We would like you, the reader, to survey our four Player of the Week finalists and cast your vote. The players' credentials are listed above the fan poll — which will be live until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced on lohud social media accounts on Tuesday night.

Now, let's meet the candidates. And if the poll at the bottom of the page doesn't load, please click here.

Last week: Standout performers from the opening weeks of the high school softball season

Scoreboard: Scores, results and more from April 11-17 softball games

Sophia Aqeel, North Salem

It was a tough week for the Tigers, who took losses to Westlake and Dobbs Ferry, but one bright spot was the North Salem eighth-grader. She stepped up in a big way for the Tigers and was tough for opponents to keep off-base. Aqeel had an impressive two-game stretch where she batted a combined 8-for-10, with three doubles, one triple, two runs scored and six RBI. She also showed off her speed and stole five bases.

Katie Blanch, Rye Neck

There ended up only being one game for the Panthers, but it was a big one. It was a rematch of last season's playoff battle against defending Section 1 Class B champion Albertus Magnus. Blanch was integral in the circle and at the plate, pitching a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits, while striking out six Falcons to help her team stay undefeated. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double, two runs scored and three RBI.

Wildaly Fernandez, East Ramapo

The junior catcher was a consistent presence in the Titans' lineup, helping her team pick up wins over Peekskill and the Leffell School, but remaining a contributor in a lopsided loss to Nyack, where she went 2-for-2 with a double. All in all, through three games, Fernandez tallied nine hits, including five for extra-bases, with eight RBI.

Delaney McGovern, North Rockland

The junior ace was busy in the circle, helping her team go 4-0 with wins over Valhalla, Mamaroneck, Nanuet and Pearl River. She tossed a combined 27 innings, with 46 strikeouts and one earned run and 12 walks allowed. A couple of pitching highlights include a one-hit shutout against Nanuet and emerging on top in a pitchers' duel against Pearl River, another Rockland heavyweight. She also batted .285 during this four-game stretch, with five RBI and two walks.

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Softball: Vote now for lohud Player of the Week (April 11-17)

