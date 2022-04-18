ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastbound I-244 Lanes Closed After 5-Car Wreck Spills Diesel On Road

By News On 6
 2 days ago
Update 4/18/22 12:30 PM: The OHP said that eastbound I-244/US-412 has one lane open as crews continue to clear the crash. All other roads and ramps mentioned remain closed. Stay tuned for updates.

The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said multiple crews are on the scene of a 5-car crash in the eastbound lanes of I-244 near Memorial.

According to crews at the scene, diesel is spilling on the road after a car and dump truck were involved in a crash Monday morning.

Crews said eastbound I-244 is being diverted to northbound Highway 11 and that the road may be closed for several hours since diesel is difficult to clean up.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said that all lanes of eastbound I-244/US-412 are closed between SH-11 and US-169. The OHP also said the eastbound SH-11 ramp to eastbound I-244 is also closed.

Authorities said the others cars involved may have slipped off the road due to the diesel.

One minor injury was reported.

The OHP advises drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

Tulsa, OK
