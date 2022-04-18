iPhone 14 launch means these old iPhones won’t be sold anymore

The iPhone 14 launch should take place in mid-September, despite the current lockdowns in China that are impacting Apple’s production lines. Once that happens, Apple will stop selling some of the older iPhone models currently available in its lineup. Others will remain in Apple’s lineup for at least one more year after getting the customary $100 price cut.

That’s par for the course with Apple, as the iPhone maker has used the same playbook for previous iPhone launches, not just the iPhone 14. Any long-time iPhone user should be able to predict which iPhone models Apple will keep selling after September 2022. But a leaker has purported information that may confirm exactly what we can expect.

Apple should unveil four iPhone 14 models during its typical mid-September launch event. Unlike 2020, there are no signs suggesting that Apple will delay the iPhone announcement. The lockdowns in China are likely to be temporary.

Once the four new iPhones arrive, we expect Apple to remove the oldest iPhone tier from its lineup. That’s the $499 iPhone 11, the only iPhone model in Apple’s 2021 lineup that doesn’t feature 5G connectivity. The handset also has just 64GB of storage, like the entry-level iPhone SE 3.

The new iOS 14 Home Screen, as seen on an iPhone 11. Image source: Apple Inc.

iPhone 14 launch will bring a lineup reshuffle

The $729 iPhone 12 and $629 iPhone 12 mini might stick around for one more year. They’ll be cheaper 5G alternatives for buyers in search of a budget-friendly iPhone device with a decent display. The $429 iPhone SE 3 will still be available in stores since Apple just launched the handset.

The iPhone 13 will see a bigger reshuffle, as some devices will reach be discontinued after the iPhone 14 launch. These are the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max which Apple will retire. Similarly, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were retired in 2021.

In that case, the $729 iPhone 13 mini and $829 iPhone 13 should stay in Apple’s lineup for one more year.

Other than the iPhone SE 3, all the older iPhones should get a $100 price cut.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro with the display turned on. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

That’s the theory, at least.

A leaker penned a post for iDropNews, offering insights into Apple’s plan for fall 2022. Unsurprisingly, they’re in line with the speculation above. But there’s one additional detail. The current uncertainties related to the supply chain issues in China might force Apple to be more creative when it comes to the iPhone lineup after the iPhone 14 launch.

Which iPhones will not be supported in 2022?

LeaksApplePro claims the iPhone 11 will reach the end of life this year, and that’s understandable. The handset costs just $70 more than the iPhone SE 3, so the two devices compete directly. Apparently, the iPhone 11 is selling better than expected after the iPhone SE 3’s arrival.

The iPhone 12 should stay in stock for one more year. But it’s unclear whether the iPhone 12 mini will have a similar fate. Starting at $529, the handset would also compete against the iPhone SE 3.

The iPhone 13 should stick around for a few more years, alongside the iPhone 13 mini.

It’s unlikely for the iPhone 13 Pro models to remain in the lineup, and the leaker doesn’t mention any plans for Apple to keep selling them. But he says that Apple assumes there will be shortages for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro after launch.

Apple iPhone 13 display Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The cheaper, older iPhones might help Apple deal with the extra iPhone demand in the fall. Apple is reportedly discussing the supply issue internally and might change its fall 2022 iPhone lineup accordingly after the iPhone 14 launch.

These leaks can’t be verified at this time, no matter how much sense they make.

Apple will remove some iPhones from its lineup, but other retailers might keep selling them. And devices like the iPhone 11 will continue to receive iOS updates for many years to come. But iOS 16 will not support the iPhone 6s series, according to recent rumors.

That’s the most important thing to keep in mind when buying a new or used iPhone — is it too old to get the latest iOS version?

