ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police ID victim in Easter Sunday shooting near Baseline and Geyer Springs Road

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPdt9_0fCbzPk500

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in the Easter Sunday shooting near Baseline and Geyer Springs Road.

The Little Rock Police Department identified the victim as 21-year-old Joanna Bell of Little Rock.

LRPD: 1 dead in Easter Sunday shooting near Baseline and Geyer Springs Road

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
THV11

Police: Two people shot at Little Rock Waffle House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At least two people have been injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Little Rock Shackleford Road. According to the Little Rock Police Department, a fight broke out at the Waffle House and someone pulled a gun. Police are reporting two injuries so...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Shooting#Public Safety#Geyer Springs Road Police
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KARK 4 News

ASP: 2 dead in crash on I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities have released the identity of one of the two victims of a deadly crash on Interstate 430 Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety released a report with the details of the single-vehicle crash that killed 31-year-old Fabiana Garcia of Little Rock and an unnamed second occupant. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy