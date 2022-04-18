Little Rock police ID victim in Easter Sunday shooting near Baseline and Geyer Springs Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in the Easter Sunday shooting near Baseline and Geyer Springs Road.
The Little Rock Police Department identified the victim as 21-year-old Joanna Bell of Little Rock.LRPD: 1 dead in Easter Sunday shooting near Baseline and Geyer Springs Road
Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story.
