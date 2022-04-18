The Utah Jazz is sitting in prime position with 1-0 lead heading into Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls in a hard-fought Game 1 on Sunday, and among the most notable takeaways was the defensive effort against DeMar DeRozan. Chicago’s All-Star forward finished the matchup with 18 points on a lackluster 6-for-25 shooting, as he struggled to find a rhythm. These shooting struggles were partially due to the defense from Milwaukee’s starting backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews, who were primarily tasked with hounding DeRozan from start to finish. Among the reasons why the pair were so successful in keeping DeRozan’s offensive contributions to a minimum was because they managed to avoid sending him to the free throw line, as he shot just six attempts for the game. Keeping the forward off the line will be a pivotal aspect throughout this series as the Bucks look to contain DeRozan.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO