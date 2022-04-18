ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Utah Jazz is sitting in prime position with 1-0 lead heading into Game 2

By Zach Wolpin
Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz are sitting in prime position as they hold a 1-0 series lead over the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks team. The Utah Jazz were able to steal Game 1 on the road over the Dallas Mavericks, with a 99-93 victory over the weekend. Utah only had a six-point margin...

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
Jalen Rose Says Utah Jazz Should Trade Rudy Gobert Instead Of Donovan Mitchell

View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz won their first playoff game of the postseason against the Dallas Mavericks away from home. Normally, this would be an excellent result for the Jazz, but the fact that they did it so unconvincingly when the Mavericks were missing their only superstar in Luka Doncic, has somehow raised more questions than it has answered about the Jazz.
Jae Crowder (ankle) starting for Suns in Game 1 Sunday night; Cam Johnson back to bench

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder will start Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Crowder was held out of Sunday's regular season finale due to an ankle ailment. However, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs, he has received the green light to suit up. He'll immediately start in his return, and as a result, Cam Johnson will revert to a bench role.
Milwaukee Bucks must continue defending DeMar DeRozan without fouling

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls in a hard-fought Game 1 on Sunday, and among the most notable takeaways was the defensive effort against DeMar DeRozan. Chicago’s All-Star forward finished the matchup with 18 points on a lackluster 6-for-25 shooting, as he struggled to find a rhythm. These shooting struggles were partially due to the defense from Milwaukee’s starting backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews, who were primarily tasked with hounding DeRozan from start to finish. Among the reasons why the pair were so successful in keeping DeRozan’s offensive contributions to a minimum was because they managed to avoid sending him to the free throw line, as he shot just six attempts for the game. Keeping the forward off the line will be a pivotal aspect throughout this series as the Bucks look to contain DeRozan.
3 Trade Targets for Jazz In Potential Rudy Gobert Trade

Despite the yearly $38.1 million dollar price tag attached to his name, questions about NBA star Rudy Gobert’s value have become fashionable in recent years. Arguably, they started surfacing after last year’s playoffs. The Los Angeles Clippers infamously “went small” against Gobert’s Utah Jazz. The plan was to force the 3x Defensive Player of the Year out of the paint and onto the perimeter. The rest is history. The plan worked to perfection.
NBA play-offs: New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns to level series at 1-1

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 125-114 to level their NBA play-off series at 1-1. Brandon Ingram registered 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the Pelicans overpowered last year's runners-up in Arizona. Phoenix also lost Devin Booker, who scored 31 points, midway through the third...
