NHL playoff watch: Capitals likely to face Panthers, Hurricanes or Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With six games left to go in the regular season for the Capitals, three teams have started to emerge from the Eastern Conference pack as the three most likely first-round matchups for Washington. The Caps have clinched a playoff berth and currently sit in the second wild card spot, but still within reach of the top wild card spot or third place in the Metropolitan Division.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO