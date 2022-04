Yancy Medeiros talks about his training camp for his upcoming fight at Bellator 279 on April 23. Yancy Medeiros is beginning a new road in this MMA career. After spending eight years in the UFC, Medeiros and the organization parted ways last year. The split may have been a blessing in disguise for Medeiros who is now getting the chance to fight on his home island of Hawaii after not fighting at home for years. The new promotion that is bringing him how to his family and friends is Bellator MMA.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO