The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers will face-off on Wednesday night in what will prove to be a pivotal game for both teams. The Stars are clinging on to the final wild card spot, five points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights. A win tonight will go a long way in securing their postseason bid. Meanwhile, the Oilers are holding on to the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division, and will need to keep winning to secure that spot.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO