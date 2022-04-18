ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Orders ‘Exploding Kittens’ Animated Series Starring Tom Ellis and Lucy Liu; Mobile Game to Launch in May

By Jennifer Maas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has ordered an adult animated series based on the card game “Exploding Kittens,” starring “Lucifer” star Tom Ellis and Lucy Liu. A new mobile game adaptation, “Exploding Kittens – The Game,” is being co-developed and will launch via the streamer in May, well ahead of the TV show’s planned 2023...

