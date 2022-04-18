Netflix Orders ‘Exploding Kittens’ Animated Series Starring Tom Ellis and Lucy Liu; Mobile Game to Launch in May

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Call, Without a Paddle, and Catch and Release. Do you want to watch a movie on Netflix but don't feel like clicking through tiles on the screen for a half-hour trying to make a decision? Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you cut through the noise. And unfortunately, there's a lot of noise today. The most popular movies on Netflix on Wednesday, April 13 are non-classic movies from several years ago. It's a weird assemblage of half-forgotten movies that seem to have been excavated from somebody's DVD collection. The No. 1 movie is the middling 2013 911 operator thriller The Call, which has been in the top spot since Monday. No. 2 is mediocre 2004 comedy Without a Paddle, and No. 3 is unsuccessful 2006 Jennifer Garner rom-com Catch and Release. No. 4 is 2008 Samuel L. Jackson thriller Cleaner. And No. 5 is 2005 Mark Wahlberg crime drama Four Brothers. It's like a Blockbuster in here.

