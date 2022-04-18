New Cleveland Clinic policy will allow more visitors

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic announced Monday that it was updating the visitation policy at Ohio and Florida locations.

Beginning Tuesday, April 19, more people will be allowed to visit people who are in the hospital.

Changes include:

Two individuals will be allowed to visit each inpatient at a time, instead of two individuals per day.

Visitors to hospitals must check in upon arriving and check out before leaving.

The age restriction for visitors will no longer apply.

At one point during the pandemic, visitors were not allowed.

The changes were made due to an improvement in the fight against COVID .

Currently, 287 people are hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, according to the Ohio Hospital Association .

Visitation hours will remain from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors are required to wear masks.

See the full visitation policy here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.