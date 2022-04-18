Boston Marathon prize money: Here's how much the winners will take home

The 126th Boston Marathon is taking place on Monday, the first time the race will be run on its traditional Patriot’s Day since 2019, following cancellations and postponements due to the Covid pandemic.Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 marathon, including the course, top athletes, how to watch, and coronavirus precautions.When is the 2022 Boston Marathon?The race will take place on Monday, 18 April, 2022, with the 26.2 race along its traditional course from rural Hopkinton through the Boston suburbs and into downtown, where it will conclude near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.Where and...
Comments / 4