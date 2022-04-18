ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hits Higher Elevations of BRP & Skyline – Causes Traffic Accidents

As expected, some wintry precip began falling in the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains Monday morning. Down in the lowlands it...

