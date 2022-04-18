ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

James Bradberry remains absent from Giants' offseason workouts

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPxjg_0fCbwuWB00

The future of New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry remains very much uncertain. The team continues to work diligently to trade him, but have not been able to finalize any deals.

How things ultimately shake out remains to be seen but until that time, Bradberry is kicking back and waiting for the pieces to fall.

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media reports that Bradberry has not showed up for the Giants’ offseason workouts and has no plans for that to change.

But until Bradberry — who didn’t report for the start of voluntary offseason workouts and isn’t expected to — is dumped, the Giants don’t even have enough cap space to sign their draft class.

There’s little doubt the Giants would prefer to keep a talent like Bradberry — even if he’s not a perfect fit for Wink Martindale’s defense — but at his current salary, they simply can not. And when Joe Schoen took over as general manager, it was immediately evident that Bradberry would either be moved or asked to take a pay cut.

The Giants, of course, have chosen the former.

Now, with the Indianapolis Colts signing Stephon Gilmore, there are no more top tier cornerbacks left on the market. Theoretically, that should turn the burner on underneath Bradberry and heat things up ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

The clock is ticking for Big Blue. They have nine picks in the draft and will need to clear space in order to sign them. One way or another, Bradberry has to go.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade

Deebo Samuel is one of Colin Cowherd’s favorite players in the NFL. But, on Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” the FOX Sports 1 radio host admitted that it might be worth trading him if you’re the 49ers. The All-Pro WRB1 is as dynamic as it...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
James Bradberry
Cleveland.com

Five edge rushers who could fit the Browns on Day 2 of the NFL Draft 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are off the clock until Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Their first pick is not until the 44th selection, which will be Friday, April 29, when the draft takes place in Las Vegas. The Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson cost them this year’s first-rounder, No. 13 overall, which went to the Houston Texans with two more future first-round picks.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens release WR Miles Boykin

The Baltimore Ravens have had a busy offseason, signing multiple outside free agents, bringing back some of their own, and seeing others leave for other opportunities. With some of the contracts they’ve handed out they now have to create more cap space. On Monday, it was announced by the...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New York Giants#Nj Advance Media#Big Blue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' A.J. Brown erases 'Tennessee' from his Twitter bio

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown scrubbed mention of the state he plays in from his Twitter bio recently. The erasing of “Tennessee” from his Twitter bio comes on the heels of Brown laughing off critics of his reported decision to skip the voluntary, on-field portion of the offseason program as he waits for a new contract.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears tight end depth after James O'Shaughnessy signing

The Chicago Bears signed tight end James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year deal, which makes him the third tight end move in free agency for general manager Ryan Poles. O’Shaughnessy, a former fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, has played seven NFL seasons with the Chiefs (2015-16) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-21). He has 112 catches for 1,108 yards and three touchdowns.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Could the Atlanta Falcons bring back veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu?

Looking at the Atlanta Falcons roster their lack of depth at nearly every position stands out for a team that is obviously rebuilding. Despite this fact, the receiver position manages to stand out on a mess of a roster that needs help at almost every position. Your average NFL fan isn’t going to recognize the names listed on Atlanta’s depth chart.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy