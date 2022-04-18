Margaritaville Resort expected to open in the Poconos in 2024

Key West-style living at its finest can be yours with this tropical home in the exclusive 55-plus gated community of Latitude Margaritaville. In addition to an array of upgrades, the Aloha Cottage model features vaulted ceilings, an open-floor plan, quartz countertops and tons of natural light that flood through plantation shutters on all the windows. This home features an extended kitchen island, shiplap volume ceiling, a custom feature wall, separate laundry room with a closet and a sealed grout-and-epoxy garage floor. Latitude Margaritaville, which has constant entertainment and daily live music, offers its residents a plethora of amenities, including the private Latitude Bar & Chill, Paradise outdoor pool, fitness center, sauna, an indoor lap pool and spa, pickleball, tennis, bocce ball, walking trails, the Barkaritaville dog park and pet spa, the Town Center Bandshell, Beach Club with shuttle service, Hangar workshop, pottery playground and the Last Mango Theatre.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 25 DAYS AGO