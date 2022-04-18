ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Margaritaville Resort expected to open in the Poconos in 2024

By Rayna McGlynn
WOLF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The first Margaritaville Resort Village is set to debut in the Poconos 2024. There are plans to begin construction on the old Pocono Manor property for the first Margaritaville Resort Village, according to a...

