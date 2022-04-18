ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

U-M chemistry lab’s focus on plastics inspires Earth Day cleanup

By Morgan Sherburne
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth Day comes twice a year for University of Michigan chemist Anne McNeil and her lab—at least it has since last year. On Earth Day 2021, the McNeil lab organized the inaugural Huron River Watershed Cleanup. Graduate and undergraduate students in the University of Michigan Department of Chemistry picked up thousands...

