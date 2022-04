Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen nor mentioned on WWE programming since her match at Elimination Chamber back in February. She was initially written off TV last year following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in order to undergo and recover from surgery, and in January she was brought by appearing in therapy session vignettes. It looked like Bliss was going to have another character transformation, veering away from the supernatural character she had been developing since 2020. But when she wrestled at Elimination Chamber nothing about her presentation had been altered. According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, that was a point of contention with her.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO