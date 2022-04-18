ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

FDA investigating whether Lucky Charms is making people sick

By Taylor Telford, Washington Post
Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy daughter became very sick. 102.7 temp, vomiting, stomach pain and chills." The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating scores of reports from consumers who say they fell ill after consuming Lucky Charms. The FDA said it has received more than 100 reports since the start of the...

www.boston.com

Comments / 0

