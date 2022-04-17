ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

14-Year-Old Lufkin Girl Critically Injured in Hit & Run Incident

By Danny Merrell
News Talk 860 KSFA
News Talk 860 KSFA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a hit-and-run accident on Pershing Avenue that critically injured a 14-year-old girl late Friday night. According to a media release, Gracie Massey remains in extremely critical condition in a Houston-area hospital following the...

ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

7-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting outside Brooklyn deli

A seven-year-old girl was injured by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has said. It happened on the intersection of West 30th Street and Surf Avenue at about 3.04pm on Monday afternoon. The child victim was walking along Surf Avenue, in Coney Island, with her mother when a shooting occurred on the doorstep of the Seabreeze Gourmet Deli, police said. The child’s mother, 28, ran home when she heard the bullets and realised her daughter had been grazed by the bullets, with an injury to her abdomen on the left side.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hit-and-run driver leaves 3 women critically injured in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who caused a crash on the city’s east side and left three women in critical condition. The crash happened at 1:14 a.m. March 13 in the area of East 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Lufkin, TX
Accidents
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Lufkin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 14-year-old girl shot in the head

CLEVELAND — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head. The shooting took place in the 7300 block of Carson Avenue just before 11 p.m. The teen, who...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Independent

Police issue appeal over two missing girls not seen for a week

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
MassLive.com

Police searching for hit-and-run driver of white or silver SUV who seriously injured 20-year-old UMass student Monday near site of crash that killed Elena Lucore last month

Police are asking the public for help finding the hit-and-run driver of an SUV who seriously injured a 20-year-old UMass Amherst student then drove off in a crash that happened mere yards from where another student died after being hit by a car last month. In the latest crash, police...
AMHERST, MA
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
501
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy