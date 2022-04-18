ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Among the VIPs at Revolve Festival During Coachella’s First Weekend

By Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1ENR_0fCbv8dh00

Click here to read the full article.

Marketing dollars at Revolve go into harnessing the power of social media, hosting dazzling productions, tapping influencers to drive sales, and mounting the Revolve Festival, which has become a key event for the retailer in recent years.

That is, until the pandemic hit. But with Coachella ’s return after a three-year break, Revolve Festival was also back this past weekend.

More from WWD

“We had to come back bigger and better than ever,” said Michael Mente, co-chief executive of Revolve, on Saturday afternoon. “A few hours in, I’m super, super confident that we did.”

While most brands throw lowkey daytime events during Coachella , usually poolside with a few up-and-coming performers, Revolve Festival is a full-blown music festival with big-name performers, who in the past have included Cardi B, SZA and A$AP Rocky.

Now in its fifth year — a partnership with hospitality company The H.wood Group (owners of celeb-filled L.A. hot spots The Nice Guy and Delilah) — Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Bia, Latto and Jack Harlow were among those who took the stage this year at the seven-hour-a-day party, held at the Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta, Calif.

But leave it to Revolve to bring out one of the most talked about people on the planet — Kim Kardashian , who showed up with Kendall Jenner (her tequila brand 818 was a sponsor, the numbers splashed throughout).

There was also “It” boy actor Timothée Chalamet, “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney and many more familiar faces — music artists Migos, Tyga, YG, Diddy, Halsey, Diplo, Chloe Bailey; actors Keke Palmer, Peyton List, Storm Reid; models Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Shanina Shaik, and Jasmine Tookes, and social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

It was a bigger production than in years past — with more activations on hand — but the guest list was kept at about the same number, said Mente: “For us, it was more about quality over quantity. We didn’t want to lose the intimacy of the event. The team worked incredibly hard to put it together.” (Even so, there was quite a backlog of frustrated guests waiting to be shuttled in and out, with some reportedly in lines for hours unable to even make it inside.)

Revolve is now about 1,100 employees total, he revealed. After launching the company with just two, with Mike Karanikolas in 2003, the business grew to be valued at $1.5 billion when it went public in 2019.

Then came COVID-19. But born digital-first, Revolve was ready.

“The biggest thing that we really accelerated was expansion of categories,” Mente said of pivoting to meet the times. “We were always so known for Revolve Festival, Revolve All Around the World travel, but, of course, we’re not all dressing like that all the time. Throughout the pandemic, our customer started to come to us for a broader range of needs. We had that deep trust with her, that it really gave us permission to sell her more, offer more and more to her.”

It’s been working; in 2021, the company had profits of $99.8 million, up 76 percent from $56.8 million in 2020 and ahead of the $35.7 million seen in 2019. Sales of $891.4 million rose 54 percent from $580.6 million in 2020 and exceeded the $601 million total in 2019, as reported by WWD .

“I am such a fan of the two-day shipping, and that’s what gets me all the time,” said 22-year-old Kit Keenan, “The Bachelor” star, influencer and daughter of designer Cynthia Rowley.

“Like, if I’m going on a trip and I forget to order something, it’s there in two days,” she said of shopping on the site.

That’s part of the e-commerce business’ success — it’s reliable, said Mente, working to provide trendy, last-minute shopping in a variety of styles and prices.

It’s about giving Gen Zers options, and moving forward. That also means being more inclusive at Revolve, which has faced backlash for lacking diversity. In September the company will unveil a fall collection sized XXS to 3X made in collaboration with TikToker Remi Bader, whose fashion content centers on body positivity.

The influencer posted a video about a year ago that grabbed Revolve’s attention, she explained.

“I was just like, ‘I love Revolve, but I can’t necessarily wear everything that they have,’ and right away, like that day or the next day, they reached out,” said Bader. “I had maybe 200,000 followers. I wasn’t at where I’m at now.”

Today she has over 2 million followers on the platform.

“I love that they reached out to me and were like, ‘We want you to help make us inclusive. We want to do a line with you,’” she said. “I’m having a lot of input in the design process. I’m trying on things. They’re letting me be super involved…When you find something that you love and fits you, it’s the best feeling. You don’t want to have to fit into the clothes.”

She had on a sheer, cutout, halterneck maxi dress from Revolve’s line with fellow influencer Camila Coelho. It was her first time at Coachella, courtesy of Revolve.

“This sounds bias, but Revolve puts on the best parties,” she said.

Keenan, too, was invited to Coachella (and dressed) by Revolve. She had on a floral top by LPA and tiered ruffle skirt by Lovers And Friends, paired with a Fendi bag and cowboy boots by Ranch Road.

“I’ve been having so much fun putting my outfits together and also seeing what my friends are wearing,” she said. “I feel like we all have a different vibe. I posted a TikTok about how I feel like there’s four types of girls at Coachella. You’re either the boho girl, the trendy girl, the goth girl or the rave girl. I feel like I’ve seen that all around.”

Whatever the looks, Revolve is taking notes, using the data to project forward.

“The rest of the year will be pretty packed with a lot of different things in terms of activations, partnerships, old things, new things, category expansion,” said Mente. “We’ve been on defense for a few years, and now, this is return to full offense, and we’re ready.”

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
WWD

Eye

On Saturday, she headed to Revolve Festival before hitting the Coachella grounds in the evening. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Among the VIPs at Revolve Festival During Coachella’s First Weekend. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were among the VIPs at Revolve Festival, held during…...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto Attend Neon Carnival During Weekend One of Coachella

Click here to read the full article. Leonardo DiCaprio has been a regular at Neon Carnival through the years, and he was back Saturday night — along with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Timothée Chalamet, Paris Hilton and Jared Leto — for the weekend’s most coveted post-festival party, an invite-only affair that is now in its 11th year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. In a sea of unmasked faces, DiCaprio arrived masked, ducking cameras in a blue Kansas City Chiefs cap, joined by girlfriend Camila Morrone. Hilton, in contrast, posed for the flashes; she was hard to miss...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Shanina Shaik
Person
Jasmine Tookes
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Halsey
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Tyga
Person
Romee Strijd
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Is A Total Stunner In This Crochet Halter Dress On Insta–Where Did These Curves Come From?!

The late ‘90s and early 2000s are back and we’re not mad about it. From truly tiny crop tops to ultra-low-rise mini skirts—celebs are turning to the aughts for fashion inspo more and more. While Bella Hadid was definitely ahead of the curve on this trend, other celebs are catching on—like Amelia Hamlin and Hailey Bieber. But an unexpected y2k convert is none other than Kendall Jenner. When we saw the super short crochet halter dress she wore on Insta, we were transported to a 2000s summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Here’s What Ariana Grande Really Thinks About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Relationship

As many fans will recall, the most-talked about celebrity couple of 2018 was undoubtedly Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who dated for five months, got engaged, and broke up in the fall of that year. Grande and Kim Kardashian (Davidson’s new flame) have been friends for several years now, leaving fans wondering if the singer, 28 and reality star, 41 are still friendly after both having well-documented history with the Saturday Night Live star, 28.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Sza#The H Wood Group#The Merv Griffin Estate
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy