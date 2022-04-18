ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder charge after man killed in Peterborough shooting

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with murder after the shooting of a 29-year-old. Mihai Dobre was found critically injured in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough at about 00:34 BST on Wednesday and later...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

