Little Rock police ID victim in Easter Sunday shooting near Baseline and Geyer Springs Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in the Easter Sunday shooting near Baseline and Geyer Springs Road.

The Little Rock Police Department identified the victim as 21-year-old Joanna Bell of Little Rock.

According to a release from the LRPD, officers responded to the 6000 block of Baseline Road in reference to a shooting just minutes after 8:45 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Bell suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers said medical personnel took Bell to a local hospital for treatment where she later died due to injuries sustained.

Bell’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to LRPD.

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

